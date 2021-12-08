$2.84 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Best Buy reported earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.93. 2,524,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.82. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $387,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 41.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

