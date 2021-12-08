$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Caterpillar posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $204.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.57. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

