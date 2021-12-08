$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 3,734,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,062. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

