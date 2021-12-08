1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $142,949.58 and approximately $529,458.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00058286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.63 or 0.08608447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00062117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00080302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,346.93 or 0.99872395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

