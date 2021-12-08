$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.60 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,285. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

