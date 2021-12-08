17,213 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,090.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.