$15.99 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post $15.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.45 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $59.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.96 million to $61.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.91 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $82.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 143.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 114,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $1,359,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,428. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $294.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

