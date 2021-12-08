$144.28 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to post $144.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ironSource.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

