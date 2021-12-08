$141.65 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report sales of $141.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $75.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $502.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $548.70 million, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $550.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.82. 88,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.32 million, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 0.35. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 107.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $171,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.