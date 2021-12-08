13,223 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 65,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,385,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.26. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.