$132.80 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report sales of $132.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.60 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $524.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.23 million to $527.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $549.72 million, with estimates ranging from $542.15 million to $557.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 762,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

