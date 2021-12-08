11,027 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $75,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $205,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,417 shares of company stock worth $9,028,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

