1,053 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,053 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.84.

Shares of COST opened at $544.50 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $496.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $240.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

