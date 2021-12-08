1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ: FLWS) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.36% 23.27% 10.34% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors -12.50% 8.94% -0.04%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 2 0 3.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors 146 724 1115 55 2.53

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.95%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.29%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion $118.65 million 15.77 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors $8.29 billion $484.66 million -9.18

1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate. The firm also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

