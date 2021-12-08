$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

