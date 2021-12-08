$0.88 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.68.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,141 shares of company stock worth $5,290,617 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

