$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.55. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

