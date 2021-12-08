$0.67 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $807.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 197.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

