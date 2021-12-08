$0.59 EPS Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,256,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. 12,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.