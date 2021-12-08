$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.61. Bruker also posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,996,000 after acquiring an additional 325,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

