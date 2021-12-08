$0.55 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. First Busey posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth about $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 270.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 82.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 49.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02. First Busey has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

