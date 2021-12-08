$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. 23,804,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,621,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 407,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $68,134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

