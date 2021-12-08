-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.47 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

