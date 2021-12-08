$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. 63,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,893,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BOX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 942,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

