-$0.21 EPS Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.17). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.