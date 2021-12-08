-$0.21 EPS Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.17). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

