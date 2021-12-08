$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 10,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,163. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 90,973 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

