-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHX. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Ismail Kola bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Athersys by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Athersys by 29.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Athersys during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 2,059,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,282. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.56.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

