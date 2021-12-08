-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $11.43 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

