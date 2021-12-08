$0.04 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.08. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,686. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,658.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 194,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 85,546 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

