-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

