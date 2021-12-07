Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $92.67 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 37,706.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

