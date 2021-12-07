Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Teresa A. Harris Acquires 460 Shares of Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ziff Davis stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.62. 371,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.68 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1,254.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5,767.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

