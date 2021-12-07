Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $20.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $604.80. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $556.05 and its 200-day moving average is $547.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $363.00 and a 12-month high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,378 shares of company stock worth $7,465,764 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

