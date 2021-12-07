Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

