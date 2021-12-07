Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to Sell

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.59. 244,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Coherent has a 1 year low of $132.55 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after purchasing an additional 376,293 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 65.1% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 230.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 198.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 223,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 148,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

