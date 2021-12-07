Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

PINE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.70.

PINE opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $204.47 million, a PE ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

