Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.90 Million

Brokerages expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to announce $342.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $355.30 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $349.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

WD traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $151.51. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,503. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.90. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

