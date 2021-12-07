Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 332,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 135.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

