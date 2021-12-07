Zacks: Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.55 Million

Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post sales of $286.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $241.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.26. 112,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,108. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

