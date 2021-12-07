Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

Several research firms have commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,220. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

