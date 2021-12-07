Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post -$2.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.16). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($7.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($9.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.10) to ($6.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

