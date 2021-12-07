Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

AMWL traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. American Well has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $43.75.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,012. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Well by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of American Well by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 325,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

