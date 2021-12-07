Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.09. PetIQ posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of PETQ opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.33 million, a PE ratio of -47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

