Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce sales of $18.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $7.22 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $57.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

