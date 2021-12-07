Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.68. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $36.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

