Zacks: Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total value of $1,543,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 471,882 shares of company stock valued at $142,670,867. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BILL traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.81. 2,574,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,158. Bill.com has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

