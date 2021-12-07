Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is $0.69. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.55. 801,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.