Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is $0.69. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.55. 801,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

