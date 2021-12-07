Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

IIPR stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.68. The company had a trading volume of 201,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,972. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $361,214. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

