Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

