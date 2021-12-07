Yield Protocol Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $39,984.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

